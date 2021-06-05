Festival of art inspires children at Chilton

Art is at the heart of creative learning for children at Chilton Primary School in Ramsgate.

As part of their ongoing appreciation of a wide range of arts, pupils from Year 1 to Year 6 have studied a range of diverse artists from around the world, with each year group focussing on one specific talent.

Year 1 have explored the works of FN Souza, while Year 2 studied Hokusai and Year 3 investigated Chris Ofili. In Year 4 the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat was discussed and appreciated, while Year 5’s artist was Sonia Boyce and Year 6 considered Hiroshige.

They learned about the artists, where they are from and what inspired their art. They then explored various methods to create pieces including printing, painting, oil pastels, etchings and clay modelling.

They also explored colour, tone and effects that they created and critiqued their work along the way to improve it.

Head of School Kate Law is impressed with the range, style and content of the school’s mini festival of arts.

She said: “The artist-based curriculum was designed for Term 5 as creative learning supports children’s well-being, collaborative skills and also gives them time to be reflective and to talk.

“Their work is now displayed around the school and looks colourful, lively, thoughtful, and imaginative – it is absolutely fantastic.”

Chilton Primary School is part of the Viking Academy Trust with Upton Junior School in Broadstairs and Ramsgate Arts Primary School.