Ellington Infants litter pick and create ‘Blue Planet’ documentaries

Pupils at Ellington Infant School in Ramsgate have been learning about the dangers posed to our planet by single use plastic as part of their Science and PSHE week.

The week of learning and activities was inspired by the book ‘Clean Up’ by Nathan Bryon. Having discovered the effects of plastic waste on the environment, children took part in a range of activities.

Reception children litter picked the school grounds, while Key Stage 1 children helped to remove litter from nearby Ellington Park. Each class produced a piece of art using items such as plastic straws and unwanted bottle lids brought in from home, which would have otherwise gone to waste.

Children also created their own ‘Blue Planet’ style documentaries to raise awareness of the need to look after our planet. The week of learning was topped off by an Ellington family beach litter pick in the sun on Bank Holiday Monday, where the children cleared Ramsgate main sands of several bags of litter.

Headteacher Adi Ahmet said: “It was amazing to see so many children, families and school staff turn up to the beach litter pick, especially as it was on a bank holiday in half term! It shows that there is an increasing understanding of the need to look after the planet, even among young children, which bodes well for the future.

“Our ‘Clean Up’ themed week was organised wonderfully by two of our teachers, Miss Beverley and Mrs Chidwick-Day, and was a fantastic success with the children being so passionate about the subject.

“As a result of the effort that has gone in to the week, our Key Stage 1 children are also working towards their Green Blue Peter Climate badge, which is very exciting.”