Controlled explosion carried out on ordnance discovered at Western Undercliff

An Army bomb disposal team has carried out a controlled explosion of an ordnance discovered at the Western Undercliff beach in Ramsgate yesterday (May 31).

Two shells were found by a member of the public yesterday lunchtime but they were covered by the tide before the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team could deal with them.

Margate Coastguard has been overseeing the site and secured a 50 metre exclusion zone at the artificial beach this morning.

The Royal Logistic Corps explosive disposal team was retasked to the site today (June 1) to carry out a controlled explosion.

A spokesperson for Margate Coastguard said: “Ordnance on the beach at the Western Undercliff was discovered by a member of the public yesterday lunchtime. It was covered by the tide before EOD/Bomb Disposal could attend.

“EOD was retasked this morning and they moved two shells to the end of the bay and carried out a controlled explosion to make it safe.