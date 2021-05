The Isle of Thanet Women’s Cup is due to take place at Hartsdown Park this summer.

Margate Ladies will host Ramsgate Women on Sunday, June 6 with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

Supporters and locals are invited to watch the game for free. However, donations for the Margate Ambulance Corps will be welcome.

Enjoy the game then meet and greet with staff and players after the match.