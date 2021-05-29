Chilton children say it with flowers

Flower power has blossomed at Chilton Primary in Ramsgate as children have adorned their school hall with messages affirming why it is ‘good to be me’.

It is the culmination of a term-long topic as pupils reinforced their collective learning about diversity, inclusivity and well-being.

Head of School Kate Law said: “Using the book Julian is a Mermaid by Jessica Love as a stimulus for conversation in classrooms. The story is about self-confidence and love, and is a radiant celebration of individuality.

“Every child from Reception to Year 6 then created a flower with a special tag they have written – they have all thought about why it is good to be them and written that on the tags.

“All of the flowers are displayed with their tags on our hall displays as a celebration of our children, our school community and of our successful Good To Be Me project.”

At the start of the project in April Mrs Law told how the annual PSHE initiative was crucial for children following the disruption to their young lives through the pandemic lockdowns in the last 14 months.

She said: “I am happy to report that the response to this project has been extremely rewarding for us all. It has encouraged children to reaffirm their self-worth and esteem. Just as important has been the way they have found out more about themselves and each other, and discussed issues including equality.

“The project culminated in a variety of classroom events and a colourful and imaginative display in the main hall that celebrates what makes us unique as individuals.”

*Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE) Education focuses on strengthening the knowledge, skills, and connections to keep children healthy and safe and prepare them for life and work.