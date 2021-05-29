Single dose covid vaccine receives approval for use

A single dose covid vaccine has received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Janssen is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised by the UK’s independent regulator and is the first to be approved for protection against COVID-19 with a single dose.

Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, said: “We have undertaken a thorough review of the conditional marketing authorisation application submitted by Janssen, including the information on quality, safety and effectiveness. I am pleased to confirm that this authorisation has been granted.

“This is encouraging news for the public and the healthcare sector. We now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect us from COVID-19.

“Our work does not end here. We are continually monitoring all COVID-19 vaccines in use once they have been approved to ensure that the benefits in protecting people against the disease continue to outweigh any risks.!

The National Institute for Biological Standards and Control is carrying out independent batch release on all of the approved COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that every batch meets the expected quality standards, and will do so for the COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen.

The vaccine can be stored at fridge temperatures, between 2 and 8 degrees, making it ideal for distribution to care homes and other locations across the UK.

Through the UK’s Vaccine Taskforce, 20 million doses of the vaccine have been secured for all 4 nations of the UK and first deliveries are expected to arrive from later this year.

The vaccination programme remains on track to offer a jab to all adults by the end of July.

Who can receive the COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen

The MHRA approval authorises the use of the vaccine in people aged 18 and over. The decision on whether to use the vaccine in pregnant or breast-feeding women should be made in consultation with a healthcare professional after considering the benefits and risks. People who have an allergy to one of the components of the vaccine listed in section 6.1 of the Patient Information Leaflet should not receive the vaccine.

The other approved vaccines are Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna. These are all two dose vaccines.