12 jobs created at new Minster Costa Coffee

Twelve jobs have been created with the opening of a new Costa Coffee in Minster next month.

The new site is alongside the current McDonald’s and was granted planning permission in December 2019.

It is a single storey outlet with 31 car-parking spaces, including two disabled spaces and a drive-through lane on the former scrub land off Laundry Road.

The site is accessed from the A299 – Hengist Way trunk road via Tothill Street – and Laundry Road.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson, said: “We’re delighted to confirm the opening of a brand new Costa Coffee Drive-Thru store in Minster– coming Friday, June 18. The store, which comprises of both a drive-thru lane and a Costa Coffee store, has created 12 new jobs and will allow for members of the local community to either pick-up or sit-in to enjoy their favourite handcrafted coffee, such as the iconic Flat White featuring Costa Coffee’s signature Mocha-Italia blend.

“The health and safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority, and we’re continually updating our policies and procedures to align with Government guidelines.

“Across all our stores we have implemented strict measures to ensure we operate safely, with high-quality Perspex screens installed at all counters and a bespoke one of a kind serving hatch (specifically designed for Costa Coffee) installed across drive-thru lanes to ensure customers can collect their order with no contact.

“These cleverly designed hatches, lower items from the service hatch down to customer’s vehicles and have a built-in acrylic hygiene screen to provide maximum protection for both customers and Costa Coffee team members.

“We look forward to safely opening our doors and welcoming members of the local community to the new store.”