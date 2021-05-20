Police investigate suspected arson at Margate tower block

Police are investigating a suspected arson at Invicta House in Margate during the early hours of this morning (May 20).

Emergency services were called at 2.30am to the tower block in Millmead Road.

Six fire appliances plus the height vehicle and police attended. An electrician was also called to the site.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 2.26am to a report of a fire outside a block of flats in Millmead Road, Margate.

“Officers attended alongside Kent Fire and Rescue Service and it was established that no injuries had been sustained.

“The fire is believed to have been deliberately started and enquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing.”

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Millmead Road in Margate to reports of rubbish and bedding alight outside a block of flats.

“Six fire engines and a height vehicle attended, which is standard protocol for high rise response, and crews put the fire out with a hose reel jet. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Kent Police also attended.”