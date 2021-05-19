Trio arrested in Margate in connection with drug dealing

Two teenagers and a 30-year-old man have been arrested in connection with drug dealing in Thanet after police stopped a car in Margate.

Officers from the Thanet Community Policing Team on patrol with local PCSOs had reason to stop the car in Marine Drive yesterday morning (May 18).

Quantities of suspected class A drugs and cannabis, as well as cash believed to be connected to drug-dealing, were recovered from the vehicle.

A 16-year-old boy from Ramsgate, an 18-year-old man from Maidstone and a 30-year-old man from Ramsgate were all arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.

They were released on bail while enquiries are ongoing.