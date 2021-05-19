Council wants your views on the future for Ramsgate

Questionnaires are now live for anyone who lives, works and visits Ramsgate to give their views about the future of the town and what can be done to ensure it’s a vibrant place with a thriving retail, business and leisure offer.

The community engagement is one part of the ‘Ramsgate Future’ initiative which is building on schemes such as the Future High Street fund, the Heritage Action Zone and existing feedback on the Port and Harbour review in order to create a plan to transform the town and inform future funding bids.

Thanet council wants residents to take part in the survey with ideas to:

Create new and better employment;

Enable local people to develop new skills for the economy of the future;

Support local businesses to prosper grow;

Improve the variety of shops and businesses;

Improve connections and make it easier to get around;

Celebrate and invest in the seafront, history and heritage;

Work through partnerships and collaborations with community stakeholders;

Understand the opportunities of growing green skills and sustainable supply chains.

Cllr Rick Everitt, Thanet District Council’s Cabinet Member for Ramsgate’s Regeneration said: “We want to make sure we understand the needs and ambitions of the local community for their town. We are encouraging all residents, businesses and visitors to participate in a survey and help guide the future character and offer of Ramsgate.

“The feedback and insight received will also inform our Levelling Up Funding Bid in June, which is an important opportunity with up to £20m potentially available for investment in the town.

“We want Ramsgate to be a destination of choice for the local community it serves and ensure it retains its own unique identity while supporting social and economic regeneration for the benefit of everyone. The COVID-19 pandemic has meant adapting to new ways of living, working and shopping so it’s vital that we get your input on the future of the town.”

There are separate surveys for residents, businesses and third sector organisations and they take approximately 15 minutes to complete and will close on Tuesday 8 June.

Resident Questionnaire – If you live, work in or visit Ramsgate please complete this survey.

Business Questionnaire – We’re keen to understand the perspective of people who own businesses in Ramsgate so if you are a local business owner please complete this survey.

Third Sector Questionnaire – Third sector organisations who work in Ramsgate, should complete this survey.

The council will also be holding virtual and COVID-secure face to face events exploring the community vision for the town.

To be involved and kept up to date about the Ramsgate Future Investment Plan, join the council mailing list.