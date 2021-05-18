Drop in sessions offered at Ramsgate Pfizer vaccination clinics

Two vaccination clinics being held in Ramsgate this week are also offering drop in jabs to anyone aged 36 and over or in the medically vulnerable categories who have not yet had their first vaccine.

The Grange Practice, operating at Montefiore Medical Centre in Dumpton Park Drive, will have around 200 Pfizer vaccines for people dropping in tomorrow (May 19) or Thursday (May 20) between 9am and 10am and then 11am until noon.

Anyone from the eligible groups can drop in, not matter what practice they are registered with.

The jabs will be in addition to those booked for patients at the Ramsgate practices.

Eligible cohorts

people aged 36 and over

people who will turn 36 before 1 July 2021

people at high risk from COVID-19 (clinically extremely vulnerable)

people who live or work in care homes

health and social care workers

people with a condition that puts them at higher risk (clinically vulnerable)

people with a learning disability

people who are a main carer for someone at high risk from COVID-19