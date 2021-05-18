Caribou and support announced for Summer gig at Dreamland

CARIBOU – alias Canadian artist and producer Dan Snaith – will be headlining a huge show at Dreamland, Margate this Summer.

Taking place on Thursday, August 26, the boundary pushing electronic artist will bring his critically acclaimed new album: ‘Suddenly’ to the theme park for the first time.

Arriving just ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend, the one-off event will see Caribou joined by rising electronica talent Kelly Lee Owens, plus an outing of Marie Davidson & L’ Oeil Nu’s new collaboration.

Tickets will be on sale this Friday (May 21), from: aegpresents.co.uk/caribou

Dan Snaith has produced Polaris Prize winning record ‘Andorra’, and the universally adored ‘Swim’ in 2010 (which sold nearly 175, 000 copies worldwide and was named ‘Album of the Year by Rough Trade, Mixmag and Resident Advisor), to 2014’s equally successful ‘Our Love.’

In 2020, Caribou released album, ‘Suddenly’, and earlier this year he also released the Suddenly Remixes.

With touring scrapped last year, in 2021, Caribou now looks forward to bringing ‘Suddenly’ to UK live stages for the first time.

For this one-off event, techno producer and musician Kelly Lee Owens will be airing tracks from her 2020 album ‘Inner Song’ earlier in the evening.

Opening up proceedings, Marie Davidson will be bringing a new album, band, and the sound of: ‘Renegade Breakdown’ to the stage. Released via Ninja Tune, the project is a collaboration between Marie Davidson and the Montreal trio L’Oeil Nu who comprise: Marie, Pierre Guerineau and Asaël R. Robitaille.

TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY HERE