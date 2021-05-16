Thanet Biodiversity volunteers dig in for tree planting scheme

Volunteers have turned out today (May 16) for a tree planting organised by the Thanet Biodiversity facebook group.

Headed up by Peter Blem, the volunteers planted eight Pines (Pinus Nigra Nigra) on land between Bethesda Medical Centre and the cafe. The café also provided water for the planting and refreshments for the workers.

Volunteers included cross party support from Conservative Cedric Towning and Labour’s Rob Yates as well as Peter Hasted who also heads up the Sunken Gardens and the Thanet Urban Forest projects.

Last weekend the group also planted 20 apple blossom trees at Hodges Gap and before that they put in a 20m hedge of native Blackthorn, Dog Rose, Field Maple, Hazel, Bird Cherry and Hawthorn at St Georges Lawn.

The Thanet Biodiversity group aims to maintain biodiversity on the Isle of Thanet. Volunteers donate funds and skills to carry out work. More planting sessions with native varieties are planned.