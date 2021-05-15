St Peter’s Village Tour gets ready to resume this Summer

St Peter’s Village Tour events will resume from July 1 – and booking is open now.

Presented with the Virgin Holiday’s Responsible Tourism Award, St Peter’s Village Tour was voted one of the best tourism destinations in the world in 2008 and the following year they received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service by Groups in the Community.

Visitors on the tour can meet many costumed characters from past centuries, enlivened by fascinating historical narrative.

During the tour people will learn about the origins of St Peter’s Church and how its tower was used during the Napoleonic wars. Conditions in the workhouse will be enacted and the Newbolts’ breakfast concerts for hundreds of fashionable people will be explained. Learn about famous (and infamous) local residents and the ancient seat of local government for the area.

This year the tour will be conducted in 5 groups of 6 visitors setting off at five-minute intervals. It covers less than a mile of flat walking, but does involve standing for a number of five-minute presentations. The tour includes a break for tea or coffee. People are advised to allow two and a half hours for each tour. In inclement weather the team provides a dramatic Village Tour routine inside the Church.

There is access for visitors with disabilities. Children are very welcome on the tour but a minimum aged of 10 is suggested.

At the end of the tour visitors are invited to contribute towards costs which average at £4 per adult. After the tour light lunches and cream teas can be made available in the Red Lion, opposite the Church, by calling Kim on 01843 600895. A 10 per cent discount is offered for tour attendees.

Tours start in the churchyard of St. Peter’s Parish Church by the main entrance. Free parking is available in the public car park adjacent to the churchyard in Hopeville Avenue.

Refreshments on the tour are optional at a cost of £1.

All tours are conducted in English only. Social distancing will be observed and for the time being participants are asked to please wear a mask.

Booking is essential.

For Village Tour call 07546 514948 (no texts please)

Online reservations: villagetour.co.uk