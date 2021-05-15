Call for girls to try out football sessions

May 15, 2021 Kathy Bailes Sport 0

A taster session will be held at Drapers Mills Primary

A call out is being made for girls who want to try out their football skills.

East Kent FC is inviting girls of all abilities from school Year3 – Year9 inclusive.

The club is especially looking for players for the Wildcats, 5-10 years old, U10s, U12s and U14s  for new and existing teams.

Preregistration preferred to current meet Covid guidance.

There will be a taster session tomorrow (May 16) from 9.30am to 11am at Drapers Mills Primary in Margate.

For more information please call Dave 07970659562 or Girls Head Coach Gemma 07969876988

