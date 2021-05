Enquiries are being carried out by Kent Police following a crash in Margate this morning (May 16).

Kent Police was called at 5.10am to a report of a car crashing into a lamppost in St Peter’s Road.

Officers attended the scene and the occupants had left the area prior to police arrival. The driver was later found and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

A road closure was put in place while the vehicle was recovered and was reopened at around 7.10am.