Regulars pitch in to transform Mulberry Tree pub garden

By Jodie Nesling

The Mulberry Tree pub in Margate has transformed its pub garden thanks to a helping hand from loyal regulars.

Landlord Darren Petrucci says everyone has mucked in to create new wooden booths, a BBQ area, decking, DJ booth and downstairs bar. The pub’s outside caravan has also been renovated.

He said: “Everyone has helped out, we have a lot of tradesmen who are regulars and they have offered their time and materials. Our bar staff have been helping as much as possible, it’s been really great.”

The family friendly pub is now gearing up to host events throughout the summer and will also be serving Caribbean food at weekends.

Natalie Richards, of Fuzion Flavaz, will be back managing the kitchen at weekends after the enforced covid closure.

She said: “I met Darren and the pub is so friendly and inclusive it was the perfect place for us to serve our food. I had missed Caribbean flavours since moving here from London so decided to start serving it myself.”

Natalie, who also works for Oasis Domestic Abuse Service as a children and young person mentor, added: “I wanted to inject a bit of Caribbean culture here – the pub here is perfect as it’s so inclusive and welcoming to all. The outside areas and booths can be used for themed events and we plan on introducing reggae singers and DJs – we already have a spot on Margate Radio.

“Our food can always be catered for taste – nothing has to be overly spicy.”

Already a hit with punters are the jerk wings and salt fish fritters which can be ordered as tasty bar snacks.

Darren added: “We’ve had lots of time to do the work here but it’s been so nice to have our regulars – many who have had to stop work too – lend a hand.”

The Mulberry Tree is in Dane Road.

