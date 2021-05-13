New exhibition from Thanet artist Anthony Giles to open in Margate

A new exhibition by Thanet artist Anthony Giles opens in Margate tomorrow (May 14).

Solo exhibition ‘A New Genre of Landscape’ includes 30 new paintings and will be on show at Margate’s Pie Factory Gallery.

It will be open to the public from 10am to 5pm daily until Wednesday, May 19.

Anthony took up painting in 2002 after a car accident left him with serious back injuries meaning he couldn’t continue as a landscape designer.

He has since exhibited at many prestigious exhibitions both in the UK and abroad and has appeared on Sky Arts ‘Landscape Artist of the Year’ Anthony is featured in Who’s Who In Art 2016/17 and has been featured in Paint & Draw magazine.

Anthony can be contacted via email @ anthonygilesart@gmail.com