Thanet ‘County Lines’ drug dealer jailed

A county line drug dealer caught with a knife and crack cocaine in Ramsgate has been jailed.

County Lines is the exporting of illegal drugs using dedicated mobile phone lines or other form of “deal line.”

Corbin Turner was arrested after a plain clothes officer saw him selling drugs near Albion Hill on February 26.

Turner admitted possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of a bladed article and possession of criminal property at Thanet Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 4.

The 21-year-old, of Victoria Parade, Broadstairs, was jailed for two and a half years at the same court on Tuesday (May 11).

A plain clothes officer witnessed Turner making an apparent exchange with a group of people in Ramsgate.

Turner was stopped and a three-inch knife was found in his sock. A further search following his arrest found more than 50 wraps of crack cocaine in his possession, along with a phone and £50 in cash.

Analysis of the phone suggested he was working for the ‘Leon’ county line at the time.

Detective Constable Pete Frampton, of Kent Police’s County Lines Team, said: “The message from this case is clear; get involved in drug dealing and a prison term awaits you.

“The knife found on Turner illustrates the violence or threat of violence which so often goes hand in hand with drug dealing, and the sentence imposed reflects the seriousness of carrying such a weapon.”