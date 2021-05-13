East Kent Mencap appeal for help to find new premises in Margate

A project for people living with a learning disability in Thanet is looking for new premises in Margate.

The Lottery funded project GOLD, which is run by East Kent Mencap, provides support and activities for people who live independently. With their current premises in Cliftonville being sold, they now need to find a new home in the area.

Project Manager Suz Derham said: “Ideally, we’d like a small shopfront in Margate or Cliftonville, where we can host our drop ins and accommodate three members of staff. As a charity, we have a very tight budget, so we’d consider any ground floor space that is on the Loop bus route. We need it at for least three days a week and are happy to share with like-minded people.”

The project has to move this summer and is asking people who can suggest anywhere suitable to contact Suz Derham on 074 1273 1919 or email Suzanne.derham@eastkentmencap.co.uk.

East Kent Mencap is a local charity which provides opportunities for people with a learning disability to achieve the things that they want out of life and to be valued, treated equally, listened to and included.

The Lottery funded project, GOLD, Getting On with Learning Disabilities, provides free support and activities for people who live independently.

The charity also has a base at the Foresters Hall in Ramsgate.

For more information visit www.eastkentmencap.co.uk