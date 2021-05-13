Generous IT bundle donation for Priory Infant School

Priory Infant School Council members have received a generous technology gift from Asda and Dell on behalf of the school. The IT bundle contained 10 laptops along with headphones, dongles and data to support the children’s learning.

The school, in Ramsgate, was nominated by colleagues at Ramsgate Asda and Kevin Martin, the store manager, said: “Giving something back to the community is very special. To see the smiles on the children and teachers’ faces when they received these laptops and accessories was fantastic, especially after the year we have all had. I am just glad that Asda could do something to support Priory Infant School.”

Headteacher Tracey Sandy added: “We cannot thank Asda and Dell enough for choosing our school to receive these laptops. They will go a long way in helping to break down digital barriers and help with remote education now and in the future.”

The school council children were delighted that having the laptops would make learning “fairer for everyone.”