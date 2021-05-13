Ocean Colour Scene heading to Dreamland

Britpop band Ocean Colour Scene is the latest act to be announced as performing at Dreamland.

The band will be at the park as part of their upcoming tour marking 30 years since the release of debut single, ‘Sway’.

“I remember thinking back then that we were in it for the long haul, purely because we didn’t have a plan to do anything else,” says the band’s singer Simon Fowler.

“Of course, we had no idea that we’d still be here 30 years later!”

Ocean Colour Scene chalked up three Top 5 albums- 1996’s Moseley Shoals, 1997’s Marchin’ Already and 1999’s One From The Modern and a run of 17 Top 40 singles and six Top Ten singles.

The band, and support, will play at Dreamland on July 24 from 5pm to 11pm.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (May 14) at 10am.

Visit the Dreamland website here