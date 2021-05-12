A new barber van service hits the road in Thanet

A barber who began his career as a Saturday boy before going on to be manager and then owner of the salon has launched a new mobile service in Thanet.

Laurence Kirkman, who lives in Garlinge with wife Lianne and their three boys, has ventured on to the road with his barber’s van for those customers who are not yet ready to visit a busy salon.

Laurence, 41, built up a mobile round in Thanet just before the first covid restriction lock down. Once lockdown was put in place Laurence, known as Lol, began his van project- completely refurbishing the vehicle to create the one-person salon on wheels.

It means Laurence can now offer services in the van alongside the option of coming to your home or workplace.

Laurence said: “We moved here from Bexleyheath six years ago and my shop is in Beckenham so that is quite a journey there and back now. So, I started building the mobile round and then covid hit.

“It means that people who might be nervous about things, I can bring the barber shop to them.

“I bought the van last October and then lockdown came in November so it became a project to get done and kitted out..”

Laurence has almost 30 years experience after taking on his Saturday job at the age of 14. He left school at 16, completed a one-year apprenticeship and was made manager of the barber shop by the age of 20 before finally buying the business.

Book Lol the barber by calling 07841 716349 or visit the facebook page by clicking here