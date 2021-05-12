Thanet Athletics Club back in action and amassing medals

Despite a very turbulent year, and not so kind weather conditions, seven athletes from Thanet Athletics Club competed in events at the Kent Championships held at the Julie Rose Stadium in Ashford on May 8-9.

A host of athletes from all over the county attended, proving the first meeting of the year to be very popular, so the Thanet Athletes were well up against it.

Following strict Covid protocols, there were no large crowds to cheer everyone o but the competitors cheered each other on, making for a great atmosphere.

The Saturday started well with Poppy Rowland-Hill securing a silver medal in the U15 girls 75m hurdles, before going on to take the gold in the shot put. Eve Seery also competed in the U15 girls 75m hurdles gaining a more than respectable 6th place. Millie Vas was competing on the Saturday in the U17 Women’s shot put where she won a bronze medal. In previous seasons she had competed in the U15 girls age group but she more than held her own in moving up to an older age category.

Connor Neal was next in the 400m U20 men, running an outstanding race to secure a silver medal, with George Seery just missing out on the medals by finishing 4th. Chloe Williams also just missed out on the medals but gave a great display of throwing in the Javelin.

Sunday bought kinder weather but the competition was still fierce. The medals came thick and fast with Poppy Rowland-Hill again showing her strength with a superb bronze in the high jump and then she smashed the club record time in the 300m, winning the gold medal. Eve Seery was again in action in the high jump, sadly just missing out on a medal, but she more than made up for it in the long jump taking the bronze with a personal best jump. Mille Vas competed in the U17 Women’s 100m and just narrowly missed out on making the final, but it was a great run in her first U17 Women’s age group.

George Seery took the line up for the 400m hurdles, achieving gold and breaking the long standing club record. Not to be out done, Connor Neal entered the U20 Men’s 200m, and what a race it was. There was a photo finish and Connor took the gold by 0.01 seconds.

Chloe Williams was again in action on the Sunday, winning a bronze medal in the discus, followed by another bronze in the shot put, before just missing out in the hammer throw. Sophia Richardson competed in the U17 women’s throws, and had her best throwing arm on, winning a bronze medal in the discus, and then went on to take the silver in the hammer. She just narrowly missed a medal in the shot put, but overall it was an amazing performance for both Chloe and Sophia.

Every athlete that competed for Thanet came away with a medal and three of them earned the titles of Kent Champions – Poppy Rowland-Hill, Connor Neal and George Seery.

Thanet Athletics Club would like to extend a huge thank you to all of the officials that attended on both days. Without them, this superb championship would not have gone ahead.