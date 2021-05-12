Broadstairs racing star Michael Crees joins Parker Revs Motorsport for Porsche Supercup challenge

Broadstairs racing driver Michael Crees has signed up with Parker Revs Motorsport to contest the 2021 Porsche Supercup.

Michael has spent the past two seasons racing in the BTCC, where he finished as the highest-scoring rookie driver in 2019 and followed up with the Jack Sears Trophy in 2020, awarded to the highest-finishing driver who has yet to score a podium.

Dad-of-two Michael only began racing in 2017, claiming the Ginetta G40 GRDC championship title and he kept that momentum the following season as he was crowned the Am champion in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup.

The 37-year-old will have little time to get up to speed with the jaw-dropping Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) which is new to the Supercup for this season but will have the talented Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion, Harry King, to learn from as he gets to grips with the car.

The season gets underway in just a week’s time on the streets of Monte Carlo, racing alongside the Formula 1 World Championship at the Monaco Grand Prix, before heading to France, Austria, Great Britain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, and Italy.

Michael’s signing comes after driver Josh Webster had to withdraw from the season for family matters.

Michael said: “I don’t know if I am excited to be heading to Monaco, I’m a bit nervous more than I am excited! To be coming from touring cars at short notice, with six or seven offers on the table, and making the move into the Porsche Supercup with Parker Revs Motorsport is going to be a big step forward for me and a massive challenge.

“I was looking forward to having my first season in touring car with the same car and same team as I’ve only been racing for four years, and I’ve been in something different every year.

“But it’s just another learning curve going back to rear-wheel-drive and getting my head around how to drive the Porsche.

“It will be great to link back up with Harry again as he and I are good mates going back to 2018 when I raced in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup. We became close, I have followed his career since then, and he did a fantastic job last year with Team Parker Racing. If I can do half as good as a job as him then I will have done well this year.”

Michael parted company with BTC Racing earlier this month as was contacted with offers as soon as the news became public.

He says he is looking forward to getting back on the track.