Man remanded on charge of murdering Julia James

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Police Community Support Officer Julia James.

Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham appeared via video link at Medway Magistrates Court today (May 11).

He was remanded in custody, to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, May 13.

Julia, 53 was found deceased next to Akholt Wood in Snowdown just before 4pm on Tuesday, April 27.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested the 21-year-old on Friday, May 7.

Yesterday the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder.