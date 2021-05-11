Holy Trinity & St John’s pupils mark VE Day with street party and activities

Pupils at Holy Trinity & St John’s Primary School have marked VE (Victory in Europe) Day with a special party.

A whole school event full of activities was organised by history teacher Emma Davison.

‘Victory in Europe’ Day is recognised across the continent and marks the official end of the Second World War on the Western Front, which happened on May 8, 1945.

Pupils spent a morning learning all about what VE day is, creating pieces of art, writing and using rations for baking.

Youngsters wore red, white and blue, celebrated with a street party and listened to songs that got the nation through the conflict.

Ms Davison said: “We got our local community involved by asking them about their experiences of VE day and getting them to send in video clips of their memories for us to share with the pupils.

“Our Year 5 and 6 pupils have been learning the song ‘White Cliffs of Dover’ and Winston Churchill’s famous VE day speech, to share at our street party. What a wonderful day of historic learning we had!”

Head teacher Rob Garrett added: “There was a lovely buzz around the school all day as the children learnt more about the importance of VE Day, culminating in a special party in the afternoon with year groups joining together outside, socially distanced of course! Our caterers, Caterlink, even joined in by putting on a special VE day meal and decorating the canteen with Union Flags.”