More services available as Plunketts vets settle in at new base

An extended range of services is now being offered by Plunketts Veterinary Surgery after relocation to a bigger, specially designed premises.

Designed to exceed expectations and “create an experience for clients and their pets, like no other vets in the area,” is how the team at Plunketts describe the new site in Princes Road, Ramsgate, close to The Viaduct.

The modern and spacious reception and waiting area design is to enable the team to ultimately bond with their clients and pets from the second they enter the building. Removing the usual reception desk defies the rules but the team believe in customer focus and having no barriers between them and their clients.

“Clients will be in for a big and pleasant surprise when they first see it,” explained Peter Hicks, Practice Director.

“Having cared for Ramsgate’s pets for over 40 years, we have a long-standing, loyal client base. Having outgrown our old site at 154 High Street, it was difficult to offer the level of service we wanted to.

“We have listened to their feedback over recent years and created a veterinary practice to meet their needs, give them something extra and to wow them. It’s also a great way to thank them for the understanding and patience during a very difficult year in 2020.”

The new site offers clients on-site parking and easy access. It has four consulting rooms, two operating theatres and a dedicated dental suite. The team is made up of three veterinary surgeons, four veterinary nurses, two patient care assistants, an animal care assistant and two receptionists. The addition of separate dog and cat wards will ensure minimum stress for patients.

“We are passionate about giving our clients the best customer service and clinical care for their pets and this move will enable us to do both,” Peter said.

Plans for the new surgery were approved in December 2019.