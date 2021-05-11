Dabbers Bingo heads for Dreamland

Dabbers bingo is coming to Dreamland this June.

Dabbers, set up in 2018 in East London, will take over the Roller Disco room for its own brand of the game on June 4.

Their Family Bingo Show consists of three games Animal Bingo, Bonanza and Musical Bingo,

Lastly comes Dabbers’ flagship show giving players the chance to win cash but also expect lots of dancing, lots of disco balls, and lots of drama when the winners choose to stick or twist with their chosen prizes.

Can’t be there physically, but still want to play? Not a problem, Dabbers has you covered! They’ll be streaming the events live via zoom so you join the fun from the comfort of your own sofa.

Doors open for Dabbers Bingo at noon with video retro games. Show starts from 2pm- 4pm

In Animal Bingo, animal riddles replace bingo lingo and animal pictures replace numbers on the bingo cards. Participants solve the riddles and colour in their animals whilst learning some fun facts along the way. Followed by a round of Bingo Bonanza, dabbing off the numbers in between Disco Balls and fun family challenges. Finally, kids and parents can then get down and boogie with a bonus round of Musical Bingo.

TABLE FOR 2 – £12

TABLE FOR 4 – £20

TABLE FOR 6 – £28

Each table must include an adult and a child. For additional seats or further booking advice please email dab@dabbers.bingo.

Virtual Tickets from £8

Jackpot Bingo, doors open at 6pm, show from 8pm-10.30pm.

TABLE FOR 2 – £30

TABLE FOR 4 – £60

TABLE FOR 6 – £90

This is strictly an over 18s event.