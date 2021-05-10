Matthew Scott re-elected as Kent Police and Crime Commissioner

Matthew Scott has been re-elected as Kent’s Police and Crime Commissioner. The results were announced in Dartford this afternoon. Mr Scott, the Conservative candidate, won 56% of the vote.

Candidate Votes

Graham Colley Liberal Democrats 69,464

Lola Oyewusi Labour and Co-operative Party 103,807

Matthew Scott The Conservative Party Candidate 237,278

Electorate 1,323,620

Turn out 31.8%

Police and crime commissioners are elected by the public to ensure the policing needs of communities are met as effectively as possible and to oversee how crime is tackled in their police force area.