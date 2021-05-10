Manston’s Spitfire & Hurricane Museum and the Merlin Cafe get set for reopening

The Spitfire & Hurricane Museum at Manston will be reopening on May 19 at 10am.

The museum is free to enter but donations are always appreciated. Face coverings must be worn inside.

The site will be closed on Mondays and Thursdays until further notice.

The museum is also looking for volunteers to help run the gift shop and there are also vacancies for volunteer gardeners to assist with tending the museum’s Memorial garden. Either a morning or afternoon once a week is all that is required. Potential volunteers can find more information by visiting the website and clicking on Volunteering.

The on-site Merlin Café will be open seven days a week as from May 18. Seating outside is available.

The Spitfire Flight Experience simulator will be taking off as from June 1.

Covid screens have been implemented to keep pilots and instructors at a safe distance.

The museum commemorates the brave men and women who served in defence of our country through its displays of the aircraft and objects they used as well as telling their stories.

Central to the display are the iconic Spitfire Mk XVI and Hurricane Mk IIc. The Spitfire Simulator means visitors can experience what it is like to fly high powered World War Two fighters.

The Museum also hosts the Allied Aircrew Memorial garden which has regular services and commemorates those who fell in defence of their countries.