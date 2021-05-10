A Place In-Between at The Margate School for artist residency with Anka Dabrowska

Artist Anka Dabrowska takes residency and exhibits “A Place In-Between” at The Margate School from this month until July.

Anka says she is a Warsaw born queer woman artist, living and working in London with a creative practice deeply rooted in drawing and the forming of numerous representations of urban environments. She creates sculptures and installations from found materials.

Anka uses the media of drawing, illustration, sculpture and installation art and focuses on studio practice, research, exhibiting and curating and works as an illustrator, commercially.

“A Place In-Between” is a project to celebrate and to reinforce connections in local communities, between parts of Margate, between land and sea, between “myself and my environment.” The heart of the project centres on working with diverse and new audiences in some of the most deprived wards in the country through talk, interactive workshop, action research and an exhibition. With the focus on the School’s theme of art, society, nature, the impact of Covid-19, diversity and inclusion.

Anka said: “The new work will challenge my current practice in context, location and scale as well as due to the interaction with other artists form a diverse community and the direct/ indirect connection with The Margate School with a focus on the British seaside history from a perspective of an outsider: “myself, from elsewhere, living elsewhere.”

Anka will be working with two locations:

Arlington House, the 18-storey apartment block built in 1964 on the seafront and the 1920s Lido in Cliftonville.

The project focuses on the architecture, history, myths, stories from locals (old, new and transient) and what links the two locations.

The project is supported by The Arts Council England, The Margate School and private Crowdfunding campaign.

Anka’s website: https://ankadabrowskaart.com/

The Margate School website: https://www.themargateschool.com/