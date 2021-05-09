Thanet community news: Confidence Project, fundraiser gig, neutering date and Kent Community Foundation

East Kent Mencap

The Mayor of Ramsgate, Councillor Raushan Ara, very kindly made a donation of £500 to East Kent Mencap- a charity for people with learning disabilities. This is one of her chosen charities during her term as the Mayor, and she has been a loyal supporter.

The donation of £500 is going towards the Community Confidence Project in Ramsgate, which is a project for people with learning disabilities who have been isolating during the pandemic, feeling afraid of the virus and anxious about leaving the house despite some of the government restrictions slowly getting lifted. Many people with learning disabilities in the East Kent area have lost the confidence to go out, which is what the Community Confidence Project in Ramsgate aims to tackle.

This project will provide support to people with learning disabilities by educating them on how to protect themselves against COVID-19 (for example, wearing a mask if the individual is able to) and by assisting them to be reintroduced to local groups and businesses that are following the government’s guidelines. Measures to stay safe such as using hand sanitiser and social distancing will be explained using “easy read” materials that will be provided by the charity.

A support worker will contact people with learning disabilities in the local area and explain what this service is and what the benefits will be to them. East Kent Mencap will also be offering free taster activities at the Day Resource including trips to local facilities such as the library, the leisure centre and the beach, as well as supermarkets and local shops, in order to gradually build confidence.

The project will also work with local partners such as the police, health professionals and local businesses to arrange visits and talks to familiarise people with their work and reassure them that it is safe to leave the house. The less confident people with learning disabilities will be buddied with more confident people with learning disabilities in order to offer peer support and to share their experiences about going out and about safely.

Demi Price, East Kent Mencap’s Community Fundraiser, said: “The Mayor is a fantastic supporter of our work and we are so grateful for this donation to help people with a learning disability to feel confident to get out and about in Ramsgate again.”

East Kent Mencap is a charity which provides opportunities for people with a learning disability, enabling them to achieve the things that they want out of life and to be valued, treated equally, listened to and included.

For more information visit www.eastkentmencap.co.uk.

Save Our NHS in Kent fundraiser gig

Save our NHS in Kent (SoniK) are putting on a benefit gig at the Ramsgate Music Hall on Saturday, July 10 in aid of Covid Bereaved Families for Justice.

The band playing is Steve White and the Protest Family- punk minstrels who bring the traditions of the folk club, picket line, basement punk show, football terrace and boozy pub bray-along to the stage.

Support comes from Ramsgate rising talent Adam Green who plays a unique variety of indie, folk, ruck and grunge.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £9 plus £1.50 booking fee and can be bought at https://www.ramsgatemusichall.com/tc-events/steve-white-the-protest-family/

Missing Cats and Strays in Thanet

Our next neutering date is here!

There has been an influx of cats getting pregnant recently, males going missing etc. Charities are inundated with kittens, unwanted cats et cetera so please do your part and neuter your cat.

Please inbox the Missing Cats and Strays in Thanet facebook page if you are interested and we can send you the neutering info pack. It is imperative that you register your interest as soon as you are able so we can secure your place because these do go fast.

We can offer chipping for an additional £10, if you would like to bring your cat to be chipped on the day just for chipping you can also book that in.

Kent Community Foundation

Kent Community Foundation has been supporting mental health charities for over 20 years. They recently received news which prompted them to shout about the help that is available across the county.

GTown Talents, an organisation that Kent Community Foundation supports, recently shared the tragic news that Tashan one of the lead actors in a production that was funded through the Foundation, had taken his own life.

Josephine McCartney, Chief Executive, Kent Community Foundation, said: “The suicide rate for men in England and Wales in 2019 was the highest for two decades and men accounted for about three-quarters of suicide deaths registered in 2019.

“When GTown Talents told us the devastating news about Tashan, who had performed in one of their projects about mental health, we immediately knew that we wanted to highlight that help is available across the county for any men who are struggling with their mental health and need some support.

“Over the last 20 years Kent Community Foundation has awarded grants to many organisations who can provide support for men who are struggling with their mental health and we would encourage anyone who needs help to seek it.”

Jimmy and Vybz, GTown Talents, said, “After losing Tashan, mental health and depression amongst young men in a Kent is our priority now. Whatever your circumstances there are many ways to overcome feelings of sadness and despair. The music and drama and positive activities at GTown Talents helped Tashan with a sense of purpose and belonging in the community and really boosted his mood and energy for hours. The sad loss of our good friend made us realise the challenges we face with negative thinking amongst many young men in Kent and we would encourage anyone to ask for support and seek professional help.”

If you need support for your mental health, please do seek help, and if you are a charitable organisation needing financial support visit www.kentcf.org.uk/apply