Fundraiser launched to replace Church House roof

A bid to raise £10,000 to replace the roof of a much-used community venue in Birchington has been launched.

Church House, of All Saints Church, is used for activities, events, parties and by numerous community groups and club.

But the building, which is 50 this year, is in urgent need of a new roof.

The Chair of the All Saints Committee, Dave Alker, has set up a fundraising page in the hope that residents will rally to help.

Dave said: “Church House opened 50 years ago this year and is well used by the community. But the roof is shot and needs to be replaced as soon as possible. With rain leaking through we just can’t afford to leave it so we are hoping to raise enough funds by the end of the month.

“Because of the pandemic we have not had much income as we haven’t been able to lease the hall so have had just 10 or 20% of what we usually would.

Lots of people use Church House and we want to continue to offer this great hall for community use,”

The crowdfunder has a target of £5,000.