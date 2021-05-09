Construction of The Rams 3G pitch underway at Southwood

Construction of a new 3G facility is underway at Ramsgate FC’s Southwood ground.

Since the end of the Second World War, The Rams have played on the turf at Southwood Stadium. While the location won’t change, the stadium is taking shape to be one of the best facilities in Kent. It will be hosting football more than 1000 youth team members as well as the first team and U23s and multi sports, community events along with offering its facilities to schools and colleges in the area.

Since James Lawson took over as chairman of the club the vision has been clear and this week has marked a milestone in that transformation.

James said: “The 3G install will help take us to the next level both on and off the pitch. There has been a big effort to get to this and point and it’s fantastic to finally see the diggers on the ground.”

The installation of an all weather artificial pitch opens up many options for the club, not only for the First Team but for the 65 youth teams that will all train on the 3G surface throughout the week.

On top of this, the renovation of the new glass fronted Corner Flag bar will give supporters and parents an unrivalled view of the action whatever the weather.

Matt Longhurst, who has recently been named as the full time First Team Manager and Community Officer has also been an integral part of the transformation with his work off the pitch as well as on it.

He said: “The work has started on what is going to be fantastic facility for the whole area. We have so much planned with the primary schools, our own teams and coaches, local companies, 5 a side leagues and much more. It’s going to be amazing to have the whole club in one place to make it a real family feel.

“What I am most excited about seeing is the hundreds of players using the pitch every night plus, as a coach, to be able to use this type of surface will improve the quality of our work and for us to play home games on it will really allow us to play the way we want to. I can’t wait until it’s ready.”

Work is due to be completed around the end of June and the club can’t wait for the players, parents, supporters and surrounding community to benefit,

For information about sponsorship opportunities please get in touch with Matt via email at Matt_rfc@outlook.com

Report and photos Rams FC