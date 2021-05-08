Police no longer appealing for identity of man in Julia James murder investigation

Officers are no longer appealing for information regarding the man in an image released as part of the investigation into the death of Julia James.

Julia, 53, was found deceased next to Akholt Wood in Snowdown at around 4pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021. She had been working at home that day before taking her Jack Russell Toby for a walk in the Aylesham Road area.

A post-mortem revealed Julia died from significant head injuries.

Kent Police can confirm that the man in the photo has now been identified and we are no longer appealing for information in relation to him at this time.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards from Kent Police said: “As throughout the investigation the power of the public and their support has helped this investigation and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for getting in touch to help us.

“I can confirm we have identified the man in the photo and we no longer need the media to run his image, nor do we need further information about him at this time.

“It remains that we still need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time between 1pm and 4.30 pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021, as well as anyone local who may have seen something out of place at the time or who came across someone who made them feel uneasy – such as feeling compelled to cross the road or change the route they were walking.

“Despite identifying this individual, we are still keen to hear from those who have information that may help us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526.

Witnesses and anyone with any other information, CCTV or dashcam footage are also asked to submit details online via this link.