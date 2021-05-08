Making maths count for charity at Chilton

It added up to sum fun when Chilton Primary School in Ramsgate held a Maths day for charity yesterday (May 7).

Children raised money for the annual NSPCC Number Day through a non-uniform event that invited them to come dressed in number-themed outfits or as outrageous singers and musicians which linked to the online Times Table Rock Stars learning they enjoy.

Creative costumes ensured a weird and wonderful colourful display in and around the school, with staff joining in too.

Assistant Head teacher Hannah Cheshire said: “The aim was to donate to a worthwhile charity and raise the children’s awareness of the essential work carried out by the NSPCC.

“We all started the day with a session about the NSPCC. This introduced the children to the support the charity provides for children and their families. It also highlighted the ‘Childline’ service and how it is used to help vulnerable children.”

The day was entirely Maths themed. All pupils based their learning around the fantastic and versatile book ‘One is a Crab’. Activities from it included counting in 2’s, 5’s and 10’s as well as addition for the youngest pupils, right up to algebra for the oldest ones.

Code cracking activities, as well as opportunities to complete Maths-based activities outside of the classroom were planned.

Head of School Kate Law praised the enthusiasm of the children, families and staff for making it a special day in the Chilton calendar.

She said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to support the amazing work the NSPCC do, as well as raise the awareness of the charity for our children. This combined with the opportunity have a day of completing ‘Maths activities – but not as we know it’. It was chance not to be missed.

“There were some fabulous outfits, accessories and astounding wigs and hats on show across all age groups. Our children had an enjoyable day of fun learning activities that also supported their teamwork and communication skills too.

“Our children and families help us support a number of charities throughout each year at Chilton and we are happy to have raised £200 for the NSPCC through the numbers day.”

Get help

Childline : Childline is a counselling service for children and young people up to their 19th birthday in the United Kingdom provided by the NSPCC. Find out more online at Childline.org.uk – contact 0800 1111 for advice and counselling.

*NSPCC charity – more info online at NSPCC.org.uk