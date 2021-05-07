Thanet election 2021: Results day for county seats and district and town by-elections

The count for yesterday’s (May 6) county elections and Thanet district/town by-elections is taking place at Ramsgate Leisure Centre today.

The county seats up for election are:

Electoral Divisions Number of County Councillors to be elected

Birchington and Rural Two

Broadstairs One

Cliftonville One

Margate One

Ramsgate Two

The district seats being polled for are:

Newington, Dane Valley and Central Harbour wards.

There will also be a by-election for Central Harbour ward on Ramsgate Town Council.

Currently verification is being completed. The count will follow. An estimated time for results has not yet been given.

We will update as the results are called.