Two Thanet youngsters scoop theatre arts academy scholarships

Two rising stars from Thanet have been awarded scholarships to study at Canterbury’s JGH Theatre Arts Academy from September 2021.

Aenea Goult, who attends Dane Court Grammar School in Broadstairs, has been awarded the ‘Joanne Clifton Scholarship’ and Madeleine Doody, who attends Chatham House Grammar School in Ramsgate, has won the ‘Jenna Russell Scholarship’ to train on the academy’s Musical Theatre Sixth Form Course from September 2021.

Strictly Come Dancing Champion Joanne Clifton and Eastenders’ Jenna Russell were recently named as Patrons of JGH Academy, which was founded by theatre producer Joseph Hodges and casting director, Jay Gardner.

The aim is to bring a West End, stage school style training to Canterbury while still placing a high importance on academic qualifications.

The students will receive 45 hours of practical training in singing, acting and dancing each week alongside their academic studies to gain a level 3 extended diploma in performing arts (the equivalent to 3 A Levels and up to 168 UCAS points) and each academic year will include two professional performances at the Malthouse Theatre with a live orchestra and professional creative team.

Both Joanne and Jenna will be dropping in on the students from time to time to give masterclasses and share their wisdom alongside JGH’s faculty of the Musical Theatre industry’s finest teacher’s and performers.

More information on the academy and the courses they offer can be found at www.jghacademy.co.uk