Invite to Broadstairs and St Peters Bowls Club open day

Broadstairs and St Peters Bowls Club has opened its gates once again for the 2021 season and will be hosting an open day this month.

There was some trepidation as to whether it would be possible, but thankfully in accordance with Government, and Bowls England guidelines the club was able, safely, to start the season with a very well attended in house match to mark its beginning.

A club spokesperson said: “All the current members and the new ones were delighted to meet up again and play the game we all love, out in the wonderful sunshine, and experience the friendship and camaraderie once again after a year of lock down.

“As always we are hosting an Open Day on May 31, this year being a little different as Bowls England are having a recruitment drive and are encouraging local clubs to join in the fun.”

Broadstairs and St Peters Bowls Club look forward to welcoming visitors to the Bowls England Open Day. If you have ever wondered about taking up the game of bowls and wanted to have a go, this is your opportunity.

The club will provide all the equipment needed for free for the day, along with free coaching from qualified coaches, and hope visitors will join the club, enjoy the social gatherings and everything on offer.

The open day runs from 11am to 4pm and the club is based in the Memorial Park off Lawn Road.

Find out more at https://www.broadstairsandstpetersbowls.co.uk/