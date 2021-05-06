Holy Trinity & St Johns pupils get active on the tennis court

Pupils of Holy Trinity & St Johns CEP school in Margate have been benefiting from specialist tennis coaching from Infinity Tennis.

The coaching is part of the LTA Youth Primary School’s initiative to open up tennis to the wider community. Holy Trinity and St Johns have embraced the opportunity to get 10 hours of fully funded coaching.

The initiative has benefits including the opportunity for pupils to receive expert coaching sessions delivered by tennis professionals. The programme also acts as a vehicle for continued PE teacher development of ongoing tennis delivery within the curriculum.

PE lead teacher James Hood said: “Our children have really enjoyed the tennis sessions and have developed their tennis skills as well as their fitness and confidence. It’s been great to work in partnership with Infinity Tennis and create some pathways for our children to carry on playing tennis in the future.

“After months of lockdown, it’s vitally important for the physical and mental health of our children that we can get them as physically active as possible.”

Head coach of Infinity Tennis Gavid Vickers added: “Holy Trinity and St Johns really embraced the opportunities this initiative provides by being first out the blocks and booking their sessions. The sessions so far have been both rewarding for our coaches who have loved delivering it and enriching for the children who have something different to embrace since returning from lockdown.

“Infinity Tennis are busy booking other schools in so hopefully more children can benefit from this fantastic project.”