Elections 2021: Broadstairs & St Peter’s Neighbourhood Plan Referendum

A referendum relating to the Broadstairs & St Peter’s Neighbourhood Plan will be held tomorrow (May 6) as residents go to the polls for the county and the police and crime commissioner elections and district/town by-elections.

The question which will be asked in the referendum is ‘Do you want Thanet District Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Broadstairs & St Peter’s to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?’

The Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council Neighbourhood Development Plan will help shape development in the area up until 2031.

The neighbourhood development plan has been produced by a sub-committee comprising of Broadstairs & St. Peter’s Town Councillors and members of the community, using data from extensive community surveys. It has been impartially examined by an Independent Examiner. Having a neighbourhood development plan will benefit the area as it contains policies setting out how development should be for the town. If more people vote ‘yes’ than ‘no’ in this referendum, then Thanet District Council will use the Neighbourhood Development Plan to help it decide planning applications in Broadstairs & St. Peter’s and once adopted the Neighbourhood Development Plan will then become part of the Development Plan for Thanet. Copies of the referendum version of the Neighbourhood Development Plan are available on the Town Council website, the Thanet District Council website and in hardcopy at the local library. Broadstairs & St. Peter’s Town Council Neighbourhood Plan document can be found at https://www.broadstairs.gov.uk/…/NDP%20Referendum…

A person is entitled to vote in the referendum if:

He or she is entitled to vote in an election of any Councillor of Thanet District Council whose area is in the referendum area; and

His or her qualifying address for the election is in the referendum area.

The number of people entitled to vote in the referendum has been calculated at 19,551.

The relevant neighbourhood documents are available for public viewing on Thanet District Council’s website at: https://ww.thanet.gov.uk

The specified documents are:

The referendum version of the Broadstairs & St Peter’s Neighbourhood Plan;

Referendum Information Statement – Broadstairs & St Peter’s Neighbourhood Plan;

The reports of the independent examiners (14.06.19 and 08.07.20) into the draft Neighbourhood Plan;

Summaries of the written representations submitted to the independent examiners;

A Decision Statement of the Local Planning Authority’s satisfaction that the draft Neighbourhood Plan meets the basic conditions specified by statute and complies with the provision made by or under Sections 38A and 38B of the Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004;

General Information Document on Town and Country Planning, including Neighbourhood Planning;

Map of the Broadstairs & St Peter’s Neighbourhood Plan area and Referendum area.