Teenagers robbed at knifepoint by two men in Broadstairs

A teenager was threatened with a knife and he and his friends robbed by two men in Broadstairs yesterday (May 4).

Between 9.30pm and 10pm the three teenagers were by St Peter’s Rec, off Callis Court Road, when they saw two men and a woman.

The woman held back, while the two men reportedly approached and threatened one of the teenagers with the knife and made all of them empty their pockets. During the incident, items including a black Nike jacket, a pair of trainers, some cigarettes and a black iPhone X were stolen.

All three victims were able to run away from the suspects, who were then seen to leave in the direction of Grange Road.

Officers attended the scene where the trainers were recovered.

The first suspect was described as being between 40 and 50 years old and wore a faux leather jacket. He had dark slicked-back hair.

The second suspect was aged between 17 and 20 years old and wore a white top, grey jacket and jeans. Both were described as being of Middle Eastern appearance.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/75245/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.