Discovery Planet to bring full time science pop-up to Ramsgate

Discovery Planet’s newest project is set to bring exciting science to Ramsgate town centre

Discovery Planet C.I.C will be working with the University of Kent once again to open a pop-up science shop in Ramsgate high street for isle schools and the community.

The project, which will begin in September and last for a period of two years, has been made possible by a generous grant from the Science and Technology Facilities Council.

Nikki Hildesley, a Discovery Planet founder and Director, said: “Most of our previous projects have been short term, and have left people wanting more. This time people will have the opportunity to explore the world of science over the long term. We can’t wait to unveil our new shop and start welcoming people in.

“Even if plans are affected by Covid, we have contingency arrangements in place to make sure that we are still able to bring the community exciting learning opportunities and the chance to have fun.

“We’ve revamped our website too, with a new page dedicated to the project. People can keep updated by keeping an eye-out there, or by following us on Facebook and Twitter.”

The Discovery Planet pop up will deliver 12 science workshops on intriguing topics such as telescopes; impacts in space; light and spectroscopy; new materials; clean energy and heritage science.

As always the workshops will be free of charge for the community to attend and jam-packed with hands-on activities and opportunities to ask questions of working scientists. Wherever possible, businesses and organisations whose activities use the science being explored will come in and talk about what they do and the potential jobs and career paths their sector offers.

The project is deliberately designed to weave learning experiences into people’s everyday lives, and will provide a safe setting for families to have fun and learn together. It also provides an opportunity to test out alternative uses for empty shop units on the High Street and reimagine how town centres might look in the future if they are to remain a focus of community life.

Discovery Planet will be forming a group of people who are interested in the success of the project to feed into the development of final workshop plans. The first meeting to introduce the project and get your ideas about the topics you’d like it to cover and the way you’d like it to be run will take place on June 24.

If you would like to be involved, think you might like to volunteer for later in the year, or want to find out more about the project generally, contact Discovery Planet by email at info@discoveryplanet.co.uk.

For more information see www.discoveryplanet.co.uk , Facebook: ttps://www.facebook.com/DiscoveryPlanetUK , Twitter: @ScienceSpaceCr8