Foreland Fields School staff to brave fire walk and raise funds for amazing Fields of Dreams project

Seven staff members from Foreland Fields School in Ramsgate are preparing to take on a fire walk to raise money for Foreland Fields Charity and the Kent Wish Foundation.

Hilary Plowman, Funding Development Officer at Foreland Fields school, said: “I’ve always wanted to challenge myself and step out of my comfort zone by attempting a fire walk. It should be a very memorable evening, made even better by completing it with a group of friends from the school. We are all very excited to be taking part and raising money for such fantastic charities.”

Money raised will be split between Foreland Fields Charity and the Kent Wish Foundation.

Foreland Fields Charity will use any money raised to help fund their Forelands’ Fields of Dreams project: to build a hub for children and adults with special needs which will deliver lifelong leisure and learning opportunities, reducing social isolation, improve physical and mental health outcomes and improve employment prospects.

The hub will include a sport field, pavilion, horticulture centre and forest school and will be open evenings, weekends and holidays as well as in term time. The facility will be part funded by Kent County Council and charitable donations.

The Pavilion will house inclusive changing facilities, with ceiling hoists, along with an education and training space. Horticultural facilities and a Forest School will provide opportunities to develop confidence, physical, communication and social skills – whilst also developing knowledge and understanding.

The playing field will host a range of disability sports. It is the vision of the charity to create this centre for use by Foreland Fields School and a wide range of partners, including local schools, who meet the needs of the local disabled community. The project will provide a safe, specialised outdoor space to promote physical wellbeing and social development, and help improve the quality of life for its users.

The fire walk event is organised by Kent Wish Foundation with participants being guided by twice Guinness World Record holder for firewalking Scott Bell. It will take place in the grounds of Broome Park Hotel, Canterbury, on the evening of May 16.

You can sponsor Hilary by visiting her JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hilary-plowman

To find out more about the Forelands Fields of Dreams project, or offer support, please contact: fundraising@foreland.kent.sch.uk

If you would like more information about Kent Wish Foundation please contact: info@kentwish.co.uk