Shakespeare on the Beach returns to Margate this Summer with A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Gothic fantasy meets Changeling theatre’s signature cheekiness for a funny, fantastical feast for the senses that will delight audiences of all ages.

On Midsummer’s night, four young lovers find themselves in an enchanted and mysterious forest, ruled by prying pixies and feuding fairies. The Fairy King and Queen are at war and keen but clueless amateur actors Bottom, Quince and friends are putting on a play.

Mischievous fairy Puck is up to no good, playing tricks on them all in a magical comic tale where the course of true love is well and truly scuppered…

A Midsummer Night’s Dream comes to Margate beach on Saturday, July 24 at 7.30pm.

Blankets aren’t permitted in the enclosed area. Customers should bring their own chairs. Alternatively, deckchairs will be available for hire at £3each (payable to the attendant on the day).

Group bookings email boxoffice@yourleisure.uk.com

Tickets are Full Price: £15, Under 16’s: £10, Booking Fee: £2 per ticket.