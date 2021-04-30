Ramsgate Spring Doors event to raise cash for Oasis Domestic Abuse Service

Celebrate the May Day Bank Holiday weekend and Ramsgate in spring as well as raising money for a vital Thanet-based charity,

Residents are being invited to have a drink outside one (or all) of these houses from 4pm-5.30pm each day between today (April 30) and Monday (May 3).

The Spring Doors event is raising money for Oasis Domestic Abuse Service which has a refuge and extensive outreach programme in Thanet and across east Kent.

The charity has also recently merged with Choices Domestic Abuse Services have merged in a bid to create an even stronger service across East Kent, Medway and North Kent.

Addresses taking part in the fundraiser are:

Friday 30 April: 3 NORTH AVENUE

Saturday 1 May: 11 GUILDFORD LAWN

Sunday 2 May: 30 ABBOT’S HILL

Monday 3 May: 42 SOUTH EASTERN ROAD

Wear a silly (or sensible) spring bonnet and an award will be given to the best on each day (kids and adult categories).

Social distancing in place, bring your own glass, soft and not-so-soft drinks and snacks available.

There will be a bucket for cash or donate on www.justgiving.com/oasis-outreach.

Please mark your donation ‘Spring Doors’.

Get Help Now

If you or someone you know is experiencing Domestic Abuse, you can get help fast:

In an emergency always call 999 (if you can’t speak, cough or tap the handset then press 55 on your phone – the police will know it’s an emergency) or 101 for non-emergencies

For non-emergency support and safety planning (if it’s safe to do so):

In Kent: Call Victim Support on 0808 16 89 111 email kent.vart@victimsupport.org.uk or use live chat bit.ly/VS-livechat

In Medway: Call helpline 0800 917 9948 or email RAISEreferrals@oasisdaservice.org

www.oasisdaservice.org/raise

Domestic Abuse is everybody’s business – support survivors by becoming DA Aware www.oasisdaservice.org/what-is-dv

Contact Oasis at enquiries@oasisdaservice.org

