Family and Food market to support local businesses taking place in Broadstairs

A family and food market aimed at supporting local businesses will be held in Broadstairs tomorrow (Saturday, May 1).

The Back to Basics event will be held from 10am to 2pm at The Home of Play, Egbert Cottages, Bromstone Road.

Goods on offer will include homemade fudge, cakes, cookies and sweet treats. There will also be pre-loved items, natural and sensory play packs, gifts pet packs, superfoods and more.

Traders include Chloe’s Fudgey Fancies, Bun In The Oven Cakery, Reading with Rosie Vivsmicrogreens; Little Miss Pudding pet packs, UK Body Shop; Daisy Designs, Utility Warehouse, Ginges bowtique and Sweet Cones chocolate graze boxes and The Home of Play.

Visitors need to wear a face covering and social distancing rules will apply.