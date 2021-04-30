Appeal for witnesses after boy airlifted to hospital following Cliftonville collision

Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a boy suffered serious injuries in a collision in Cliftonville.

The incident happened on Northdown Road, near the junction with Arthur Road, shortly before 11.15am on Thursday (April 29).

The four-year-old boy was taken to a London hospital following the collision involving a black Hyundai Tucson.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage that may assist is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference KH/SW/040/21. You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk