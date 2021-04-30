Andy C and guests announced for Summer d&b fest at Dreamland

The latest Summer gig event at Dreamland has been announced as Andy C and guests.

The drum & bass festival will have performers on the Scenic Stage and at Hall By The Sea on Saturday, August 21 from 3pm until 2am on the Sunday.

DJ Andy C has sold out shows at Wembley Arena, Alexandra Palace, Brixton Academy and XOYO. With more than 40 awards to date, he is also the owner and figurehead for Ram Records and has developed huge headline artists such as Chase & Status, Wilkinson and Sub Focus.

The all-day d&b extravaganza, with acts split between the outdoor Scenic Stage and indoor Hall By The Sea club venue, includes guests Dimension (DJ), Dillinja, Skeptical, DJ Flight, Harriet Jaxxon, DJ Fly and after party guest, High Contrast (DJ).

Day Only Tickets are for guests aged 16+. Day & Night Tickets are strictly 18+. Viewing Platform & VIP Tickets are also 18+.

Tickets start from £15. Limited discounted tickets for NHS staff and Dreamland members are available.

Challenge 25 enforced from entry – No ID, No Entry.